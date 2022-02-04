‘My Brother’s Wife Wouldn’t Let Their Children Go To School Because Of This’

My brother lives in the remote part of Ikorodu. They have three kids.

The children didn’t go to school throughout last term and this term again, they’ve been staying at home. When other kids in the compound have gone to school, his kids will remain at home with the wife doing nothing.

The reason the wife stopped the kids from going to school is because she wants them to leave that part of Lagos and move to the developed part of Ikorodu or any township part of Lagos.

Invariably, she’s using the kids staying at home to protest and punish the husband, maybe?

I feel she’s punishing the kids and not the husband. My brother leaves for work very early in the morning and will not be able to take the kids to school himself.

He’s not financially capable of relocating at this time but I feel he can plan with his wife and save towards relocating, maybe in a year’s time but I doubt the wife is taking the best approach.

The wife said she’s not taking up any job or starting any business until they relocate from that area. So for now, the whole burden is on my brother.

Please, what’s the best approach to this their family issue. We don’t want to take side and go hard on the wife, but, don’t feel she’s taking the best decision for the kids.

