A first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, Adebayo Joseph Ikusemoro, the Olubunu of Bunu land and Chairman Bunu traditional Council, has alleged that some of his children are using his name and letterhead to defraud members of the general public.

Oba Ikusemoro, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday through his first son, Prince Josiah Ikusemoro claimed that some of his children were capitalizing on his old age to carry out the dubious act.

The monarch alleged that some of them are using his letterhead to seek financial assistance and approve appointments of village heads without his consent as the traditional ruler in Bunu land.

The statement said the Monarch has not authorized anyone to write any letter on his behalf or that of Bunu Traditional Council as he has not given any of his son’s approval to represent or act on his behalf.

“Those who may be concerned should disregard any purported letters that may have been signed on behalf of His Royal Majesty, such letters are null and void.

” We urge the general public to seek clarification on any correspondence purportedly emanating from His Royal Majesty by contacting the Royal Father himself, not through any of his sons” the statement added.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/02/01/my-children-using-my-letterhead-for-fraud-kogi-monarch-cries-out/

