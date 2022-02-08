‘My Dad’s Girlfriend Caught Me Smoking Weed & My Dad Pursued Me Out Of His House’

Hello Nairalanders.

It’s A Long Read But Please Bear With Me

Am the only child, Am A Boy,my mom died when I was 3 years and am the only child.so it’s been only me and dad since and his girlfriends..

Recently I started smoking, He noticed it..My dad too smokes but only cigarette,He has been smoking past a Decade Now But He looks very Healthy And Chubby Too So You won’t Know He Smokes Unless Your Saw Him smoking.

So He told Me To Stop Smoking,And He Was Angry With Me For A Week plus,Later The Anger Reduced..He Taught I Smoked Only Cigarette but I Smoke Both cigar and Arizona Weed,Jus those Two.i Don’t Take alcohol.

I Stopped Smoking Though,It Was on Saturday Being Feb 4,That I Relapsed,I Smoked A.Z,So My Dad And Her Current Girlfriend Came Back,She went To The Backyard And Saw the Aches and The Brown Rizzla..Then she went and Told My Dad,My Dad Came Into My Room And Started Saying Plenty Things,Lastly He told me To Leave His House Tomorrow Being Sunday Feb 05. He then left My Room, I Was Shocked,I Didn’t What To Do Or Say To Him

So in The Morning I went Out To Buy Something,When I Came Back He Locked The Back Door From inside,So I Couldn’t Open It With My Keys.I Knocked And Told Him It Was Me,He Told Me To Go Back To Where I Come From And i Should Not Knock Ever Again.This Made Angry,He Didn’t Even Give Me The Chance To Apologize,I Used Vex And Told Him Oya Let Me Carry My Property,He Said He Will Throw it For Me,That He Is Already Packing My Belongings,Few Minutes Later He Threw It for Me,I Was Down So He Threw It From Up…So I Left to Stay With a Friend in another State.

So My Question Now Is what My Father Did The Right thing?My Telling Me To Leave His House Cos I smoke, Am 19 Years Of Age, I Will be 20 This Year.I heard too Many ulcers and Helicobacter pylori Which Leads To Stomach Cancer,Yet He Told Me To Leave, He Was The Buying Medicine For Me But He Knows The Ulcer And Helicobacter pylori Hasn’t Healed Final.He Knows I Don’t Have Money To Fend For Myself Yet,i Always Go To His Shop To Help Him With His business.

What He Did By Telling Me To Leave Is It Right?I Don’t SMOKE Outside,I only SMOKE In Our Flat,Cos I Don’t Want People To Know I SmokE,My Dad Will be Ashamed When People Tell Him I Smoke ,He is a Very Popular Man Here..

Today I Chatted Him And Told Him Am Sorry For My actions,The First Thing He Told Me Was (you will never see good In your life)..I Didn’t Mind Though The Curse though, I Begged Him,And He Told Me To Come Back,But Am Really Not Happy With Him,What if I Have Accident?what if I was Kidnapped?He didn’t Think Of Those ones instead He sent Me Parking, I Have always Be A Good son which he tells me Frequently,I don’t give him Headache.Just Only That Smoke

Even Though He Told Me To Come Back Am Still annoyed With Him,Instead of Him to Help Me To Stop ,He Told Me To Leave His House And Go continue Smoking.Those Words Hurt Me….

Should I Go back To Him And Start Planing To Save Money And Relocate?Cos I don’t Have a Dime Now,And My ulcer Hasn’t Healed Complete…I haven’t even Eaten Good Food since yesterday,Just one okpa

…

My Main Question Are (Did My Dad Do The Right Thing By Telling Me To Leave,Should I Go Back To Stay With Him??Or should I Stay Here At My friend Place and start Hustling For Myself??

Please Moderators Should help Move to Front page,Am in Deep confusion Now.Thanks

