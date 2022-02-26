My Experience As A Kidney Failure Patient In Nigeria

As at today 8th of February 2022, It has been about 6years that I was diagnosed with stage 3 Acute kidney disease.

I begin to feel sick in January 2016 with symptoms of malaria and begin treating my malaria via self medication and later having fever with a very high body temperature.

I couldn’t eat, i was very weak and I can’t do anything but only to lay on the bed. I couldn’t sleep during the day and at night and still doing self medication because of lack of money.

My sickness continues for some days and was still taking over the counter drugs until a bad day when I fainted and later get up and asked my neighbor to take me to a pharmacy to buy drug again but I was rejected and was advised to go to the hospital.

I was admitted at private hospital where a blood transfusion and some other treatment was given to me and I was discharged from the hospital 4days. I was at home taking the drugs given to me at the hospital and seems to be getting better but after some days, my health begins getting worse.

At this time i couldn’t eat and I will throw up if I try putting anything in my mouth and drinking water was the only thing. Lost of appetite, fatigue and heartburn was on the high side and I have to go back to the hospital to put up my complains which I did and I was given some drugs (for heartburn and sleeping pills) to treat my illness.

Haven taken the drugs for few days and I begin going to the toilet several times a day but having difficulty to defecate and urinate. My stool was dark and my urine was little and very dark too.

This continues for some days until I begin to observe that I’m swelling. My stomach was protruding, my face and legs were swollen, i couldn’t sleep at night and always having difficulty in breathing and was more severe at night.

I went to another private hospital and i was referred to Luth (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital) immediately after a test result shows that my PCV was at 10%. I was admitted in LUTH and several test were done and at that time my PCV had increased to 12% after taking malt and milk to replenish and gain some strength.

Sadly on the next day, I was diagnosed with kidney failure (Acute Kidney Disease) with stage 3 GFR and Chronic anaemia.

