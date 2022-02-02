My Experience Being Tagged A Fraudster

I don’t know why every successful male (mostly young guys ) who are successful are tagged yahoo boy here in Delta

i schooled in one of the Uni in this state and it hasn’t being easy with me explaining to almost everyone that I’m not into fraud.

Though I experience this from almost all the normal students. I don’t even roll much with girls from this state and sch (most of them will always tag me a yahoo boy at the end of the day ) because it seems everyone here na frauddey help their life and likewise the girls are into legit hook up and they don’t even cover it (the way some of the females here dress ehhn I’ll just nod my head, smile and continue my journey )

I’ve encountered two scenarios where the mum was even the one advising the young male child to go meet their bro at some other part of the state (like oghara)

The other was the mom going to fight for her kid because they didn’t wanna give him his full share from the scam schem omo I just weak dieee

But I did not expect myself seeing same mentality from the educated adults

The first experience occurred when I was in yr 2 second semester and my Course adviser told me I’ve changed (he knew me personally because of my good result lols ) due to the cloth I put on during my 100l days and the type of cloth I put on during the yr 2 and after the normal meet up talk baba confidently told me that I’ve started yahoo also because he can see that i now put on vintage shirt unlike the set of clothes I put on in my yr 1 (I’ve got a very bad fashion sense in my yr 1 sha lols. sometimes I even put on Ankara and Jean to lecture hall )

I had to clear my self immediately that I’m not into fraud and I’m a legit Businessman. He asked me scope of the business and I brief him a little and we ended it there by me dashing him some pocket money lols

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...