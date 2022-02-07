‘My Experience With My Jehovah Witness Lover’

There is this lady I love so much, we work at the place, and we were good but she happens to be a Jehovah witness.

We have been dating for a year and half now but most times I have issues with her texting other guys and she kept saying they are just friends.

You can call me a fool but sometimes you love someone so much that you don’t want to loose them.

Anytime I try to tell her about how I feel about her texting other guys giving them impression that she is single and always looking out for someone who happen to be a witness but always tell me it’s me she loves and those guys are just her friends . Going out to see other guy’s on a date and sometimes lie to me , she get mad and never for once say sorry . And when she says sorry, the same thing repeat itself.

Then I just let go and assume those guys are just her friends and I can’t stop her from texting her friends but there is something within me that keeps telling me something is wrong. Like I love her so much but I still have this trust issues ,like I want to be convinced that I am wrong and try work on my trust issues.

Just yesterday I just login to her Facebook because she gave me her phone sometimes to help her format it and restore her apps back but she could not remember her password, so I had to reset it and get them working.

So I login to her Facebook then I realized she has been sneaking out to see another man who happens to be a witness because my place of work . We spend 2 months in and 2 weeks out , even her time off she plan on going to see him yet lied to me she wanted to go write exams and look out for other opportunities and she told me we would see when we out and spend time together .

Like we go on leave and off days same time ,for me we were so close and we even kissed and hugged that same week. Like she was already certain to end up with this guy yet she still call me and tell me she loves me . But one thing about me is I can’t keep things to myself I got mad then I texted her .

She greeted me well then I suddenly asked her about the guy . She denied it totally and asked if I had a prove . Then I sent a screenshot then she said “did I not tell you that I can’t marry someone who is not a witness then I was like Bleep”. This same person we talk almost everyday , see everyday , kissed and do crazy stuffs even at work now say all these to me. Like I almost died yesterday. I told her all this then she said ” I just love you as a friend and you are my best friend” .

Then I asked since when ? She just ignored me all through then line busy. I just blocked her and delete her number because she was not even sorry .

Here is my question, why are witness like this ?

This will be my first experience with them and I will say this really hurt me. Like I can’t even think well. So a relationship of almost 2 years just a waste?

So all those I love I love you were just jokes? I just pray God heal me fast .

Like I really loved her. Now I don’t know what to do. The job I am managing for now we both work there. How do I face her? Like am still looking out for another job but now I just have to leave this job and move on.

I just decided to share this with you all so you can learn from my foolishness and advice me on what to do.

Do have a nice day .

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...