‘My Fiancé Is Having An Affair With A Married Woman. How I Caught Them Red-Handed’

Hello everyone.

Am an active member on this forum, I’ve have my main account but I wish to remain anonymous, i just want to hide my identity and i will deactivate this account as soon as I get a solution. I’m so heartbroken right now

I thought my fiancée was different from every other guys, despite his gentle and innocent face I never knew he was a liar and a cheat

He’s fond of connecting his laptop to his smart TV (65 inches). What displays on the laptop automatically displays on the smart TV screen. See what happened, he went downstairs to pickup something, So I wanted to see a movie on Netflix, while I was looking for a suitable movie to watch, a message popped up from Facebook and it stated “Whr are U? Check ur phone…6 missed calls “

At first, I wasn’t triggered to open the msg but what drew my attention was the “cry emoji”. When I opened the msg my heart melted, I was crying . Their secret affair has been going on since April last year. A married woman with 2 kids, I checked her profile I saw her kids and husband photos everywhere, she has visited my fiance at home several times, I saw lot of romantic messages.

I videoed their chat conversations as evidence, thank goodness his TV screen is wide enough for the blind to see. The moment he came inside he noticed my mood has changed, he was smart enough to know I opened his msg. He’s started begging me, he said he can explain. Explain what?

Am on my way home now feeling devastated, heartbroken and sad . I plan to upload the video on Facebook and tag all the woman’s friends until her husband sees it. I will also send the video to instablog, Linda ikeji.. Honestly I feel dejected and heartbroken. Help I don’t know what to do .

