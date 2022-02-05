‘My Fianceé’s Sex Drive Is Now Too Much & This Is Disturbing’

Pals just don’t know what to think, here is it, my fiancee’s sex libido increased rapidly than before, I work at sea returning back from work , the way my woman has been spinning during sex is disturbing.

I know she must have missed me but she is not a very sexy driven person. This time around during sex, she can raised her legs up to her head, and its shocking, the way she moans its unbelievable, this time around she loves doggy style, like say tomorrow no dey, she wants to come up top me and alot more.

My imagination is trying to tell that she might be having it with someone that is very good in bed while I was away, pals this is giving me a lot of concern. Soon I will be going back in matter of days, from my observations since I came back I have not seen strange number calling her.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...