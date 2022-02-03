‘My Girlfriend & I Are Fighting Over Waist Bead’

Waist beads are always a turn off for me anytime I see them though my babe and I never discussed something like that.

Last week as we were gisting she told me she wanted to buy a waist bead from a friend of hers, as soon as she said it I just didn’t feel happy about it, she was just smiling and talking about how she is going to look good in the waist bead, how she will turn me on and all but sincerely, I was just irritated cos I don’t like it as a result of the perception I have.

She later got it and I intentionally didn’t ask her about it, she showed me but my compliment for the waist bead was shallow, she expected me to rave over it, comment well and all but mehn it was a big and huge turn off for me, that’s how she got angry and all and decided to give me attitude and not pick my calls again.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...