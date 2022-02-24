‘My Girlfriend Is Pregnant. I Want To Know If I Am The Father Of The Child’

Hello romancelanders, doctors and nurses in the house. I need you all to take me through dz with your professional thought.

I met this girl in November of 2021, asked her out and she gave in. We started our relationship life without sex up untill 7th January of this year. We had sex on 7th January and today her scan result shows that she is 10weeks and 2 days pregnant.

Please docs and nurses in the house, considering when i had sex with her and how old the pregnancy is, am I the father of the child? NOTE; I have accepted it, but I want to be sure that I ain’t gotta father another man child.

