‘My Girlfriend Met Another Girl On My Bed’

Good morning guys, please I am a confused situation. I have a girlfriend but her attitude towards me can really be annoying so I met another girl and she has another guy who wants to marry her but she is not ready for him because of his fetish background.

She tells me everything, I lied to her that my girlfriend and I are no longer in contact and she believes me. She comes to my house so do I, she cooks and we eat but I never tell her that I have feelings for her because I don’t know how she will see it because she is still dating the other guy.

Yesterday she came to my house in the morning, we are watching film and she slept off in my bed.

To my out most surprise because I talk with my girlfriend early she told me she was going home from school, so I text to her on WhatsApp that I cant wait to see her not knowing she mistook it to “I have something for you” omo this girl come to my house by surprise, I was dumbfounded when she saw the girl on my bed sleeping, she continued watching the movie on my laptop. I was so tensed I was sweating, the other girl woke up and saw her. She prepares and left.

My girlfriend was angry. I tried to convince her that nothing is happening between us she said no problem but inside me she is not happy, i later called the other girl she didn’t pick my calls. Please what should I do because I am confused. My girlfriend said the day I visit her and see another guy laying on the bed that I should know how it feels.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...