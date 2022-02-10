‘My Girlfriend Transfers Aggression At Me While I’m Listening To Her’

Hey house I need your views on this matter. When my girlfriend is talking to me or texting me I usually take my time to listen over the phone and ensure she gets the undivided attention then when she notices I’m silent the next thing she starts blowing off on me like I’m pissing her off and she could even go as far as hanging up before getting to know if I was only silent because I was SINCERELY listening.

This time around she hung up and after calling her back to know if she truly hung up I ended the call because I lost it this time….

But share your views anyways

