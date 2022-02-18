‘My Horrible Experiences Of Bikepooling With Women’

I bikepool most times and it’s hell (for me as a guy too). Because of videos that show perverts, I sit on the iron instead of seats. I never minded sitting in the middle, but I have to be careful when we get to bumps so the women will not say I’m trying to hit them from behind.

But we can’t over rule how some of them don’t hold back. And it feels like war because you must be controlling your body from getting any ideas and also controlling your body from touching her inordinately.

My biggest issue is that they complain a lot. “Bro, please shift”.

“See o, I’m huge (born with giant gene) and my laptop bag is with me. Where will I go? Push the bike man?”

They don’t care. Their comfort is as paramount as your body not touching them. I think I became adverse to this one late night. This tiny lady was already on bike. I almost didn’t see her there.

Next thing, she gets down from the bike.

I’m like “for real? This night?”

I didn’t say much. I turned to another bike and didn’t mind the extra 100 naira. I was running late as I’m not a fan of getting home late in the night.

When such case wanted to happen again, this woman was fat. I knew if I sat in the middle, she might complain from Gate to Command, and I know I would block my ears with loud Jazz, infuriating her the more, eventually causing trouble for our bike man. So, I told her I’m not sitting in the middle… Mummy wa, no vex.

But she vexed, turned away to another bike and luckily another man was in the middle. I’m saying men that get high from bikepooling with women should make life easy for some of us that need bikepooling to save cost. Epo ti won.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...