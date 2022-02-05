“My Husband Can’t Make Love To Me Without First Masturbating To Porn”

I got this rather weird message to my inbox. This lady wrote in from Abuja. She is in her late 20’s, gainfully employed and had been married for 6 months to a Successful Engineer. She noticed an unusual thing about the husband. They would smooch and all, pre-intimacy and all the works, she would be ‘ready’ if you know what I mean and he would just excuse himself to urinate. He wools be there for like 10mins before rejoining her to make out.

This had been happening for months and she thought that was odd. So on this fateful day, she tiptoed to find out what he always did in the Bathroom and luckily he didn’t lock the door like other days and to her shock she caught him masturbaring to a porn video. She was reallt angry, shouting and raving and he refused to say anything to his defence till this day. Infact they haven’t been talking since that day and it’s been 2 months already.

She wants to know what she has to do?

