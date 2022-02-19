My Husband Keeps Me Stress-Free & Insists I Go On A Jet – Regina Daniels (Photos)

“He Always Keeps Me Stress-Free” – Regina Daniels Brags About Her Husband, Ned Nwoko (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed that her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, always keeps her stress-free, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the mother of one who just returned to Nigeria after her holiday in Germany with her son, said that she had booked ticket for a flight to Delta state but her husband insisted she flew on private jet.

“Fun fact: I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town. The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets for myself and staffs until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you” she wrote.



