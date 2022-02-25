My Journey After Graduation In 2012

Hey family.

I have been a very long time member of this family, just created this for privacy.

I feel very happy to announce this here but before then…

Hear my this little story.

From 2007 to 2012, I was a cleaner collecting 25k monthly in the office and was allowed to go to school because I showed interest.

Served in Ebonyi in 2013, and still working with the same company, was not regular NYSC type but grace saw me through, despite that, I have forgone my N19500 monthly allowee.

After my NYSC, was moved to a warehouse and placed under a salary of 54k from 2013 to 2015.

Got married between 2015, resigned, and got another job for 100k in between 2016.

Sacked after 1 year because the company was closing up due to bad economy under Buhari.

Stayed unemployed with my wife who took over the family responsibility for 1 and half years of unemployment from school fees, feeding, bills and transport fares for job interviews with 4 kids at that time.

All these were done by my wife through her frozen food and foodstuff business in a rented shop in Lagos.

My breakthrough came around March 2019, was called for an interview in a construction company with a salary of 70k as a store officer, remember that I am a graduate.

70k and you will be moved straight to Ebonyi State, to Isu Nkwo/Agba community for road construction from Lagos. For 70k!!!

My wife advised me that I should take the job, and gave me 10k as pocket money to start.

Thank God for the WhatsApp video call that kept us together with 4 kids for 8months and I returned to Lagos….please for clarity’s sake we usually do return to Lagos from time to time.

From 2019 to 2022, my salary had been increased from 70k to 150k in 2021.

Got an email today, from HR that my salary has been increased to 250k.

Isn’t that wonderful?

This long article is to encourage someone out there.

No matter how small the salary is, please continue with hard work and dedication.

Before I forgot, I won the CEO Award for the most dedicated staff of the year for the last year 2021 with a cash prize of 300k.

Pls, keep, keeping on ladies and gentlemen here.

And most importantly, be loyal to your wife and dedicated to your family.

Your immediate family will always stand by you when your friends are gone during your trials time.

Peace…..

Don’t mind my errors…..

Was just thinking about this life sha…..

