‘My Little Sister Has A Boyfriend Who Writes Her Love Letters’ (Photo)

My little sister has a boyfriend who writes her love letter.

She is learning computer in another village and always comes back home late. A journey of 30mins back from her training center will take her close to two hours.

I am not always home and just visited the first time this year. After the numerous complaint from my mum I decided to check her school bag and found four letters from a guy. All come came from him. I will be showing it to popsi. My little sis not not the biological daughter to my parents. Her mother was good to us hence we are returning the favor. She just finished secondary school and will soon pick jamb form to further her education on my father’s financing.

I just fear pregnancy. She should be within 15-18 can’t really tell though.

I’m just afraid popsi might sent her packing.

