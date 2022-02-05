My Mother And My Girlfriend Are Pressuring Me To Get Married

Good day nairalanders. Hope everyone is having a good weekend. I’ll be brief.

While I was growing up I love playing football, I’m a very good defensive midfielder, I be correct number 6, I have always wanted to play for Nigeria and other big clubs. But my dreams becoming a footballer wasn’t coming to reality so I have to focus on my business full time.

I work from mon – sat, while sundays are my free days but I don’t go to church. I’m part of those people that plays ball on a Sunday morning, I’m 31 and I still dey play ball well, Infact from Saturday evening my friends have started calling me against tomorrow’s match.

Although my girlfriend have persuaded me to start going to church but all to no avail. I can’t remember the last time I went to church. Please note that I study my bible, I pray always, I help people around, I visit homes of the needy. But Its been a decade I went to church.

My girlfriend attends church very well, even weekly service. She is really mad at me, she has invited me to church several times but I would turn her down. Now she said she can’t go on with our relationship, she don’t want a situation whereby if we get married and other families are going to church with their husbands, that I will be in the streets playing ball, she want her marriage to be built on God’s word… Bla Bla Bla

Now My Mother on the other hand, is putting pressure on me to go settle down. Everytime, your mates are married, give me grandchildren, do you want me to die before you marry, I didn’t give birth to impotent children.

Guys, please note that my elder bro is married with 2 kids. Abeg no be grandchildren be that?? Why put pressure on me.

My Mother pressure.. My girlfriend pressure. I’m just confused and its getting too much. Please I need advice.

