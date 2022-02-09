‘My Mum Is Against My Relationship Because Of His Slender Physique’

I have been in a serious relationship with a guy for 7 years, last year I formally introduced him to my parents. We want to start the marriage arrangements this year but my mum has bluntly refused my fiancée, her excuse is that the guy is not presentable due to his slender physique and she feels that I will be maltreated by the guy once we get married.

I know this guy too well and he cares for me a lot and has never raised his hands on me. My mum has insisted that if I go on with the my wedding plans she will disown me and place a curse on me.

What baffles me is that she has never seen this guy in person, they have only talked on the phone, she just made her judgement via phone calls and photographs.

I really want to fight for what I love but both my parents have refused to respect my decision.

