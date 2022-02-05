My Next Album ‘Unruly’ 95% Ready, May Be My Last – Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, on Saturday announced that his next album, Unruly, was 95% ready, Igbere TV reports.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the rapper noted that though he didn’t know the release date for the album, he was making it “the best ever”

Noting that Unruly may be his last album, he stated that he would drop singles occasionally when he felt like it.

His tweet read “Next Album = #Unruly 95% ready. Release date = I don’t know

Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.

“Though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run; giving albums back to back.”

The rapper also shared the screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story.

Olamide’s last album, Uy Scuti, was released in June 2021.

Uy Scuti is a red supergiant star in the constellation Scutum. It is considered one of the largest known stars.

Olamide had revealed to his fans that it was not easy for him to keep Uy Scuti to himself for one month before releasing it.



https://twitter.com/Olamide/status/1489975261676421134

