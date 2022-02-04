Newly signed Barcelona forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has broken his silence on his last month move at Arsenal, Newspremises reports.

The Gabon international left Arsenal as a free agent to join the LaLiga side, Barcelona, on Transfer Deadline Day.

Newspremises recalls that, Aubameyang was in December, striped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta, over an unspecified disciplinary breach.

The 32-year-old had however, said his only problem was with Arteta and that he “never wanted to do anything wrong”.

Aubameyang who made the disclosure during his official unveiling on Thursday said: “My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong. My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.

“It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn’t happy, I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy, I was very calm.”

On his Arsenal exile, Aubameyang added: “Those were difficult months. This is football. I’ve never wanted to do anything wrong, it’s the past and I want to think about the present.”

https://newspremises.com.ng/my-problem-was-only-with-arteta-aubameyang-opens-up-on-arsenal-exit/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...