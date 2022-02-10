‘My Roommates Hate Me So Much Because Of How Beautiful I Look’

Hey, Nairalanders

Something has really been eating me up, I think I need to share. I’m a young gal of about more than 17, I’m brown, tall, slim, have a long curly hair (I’m from a mixed race – Lebanon and Nigeria), brown eyes and nice lips I’m endowed (no be mouth).

I’m a fresher at UNIZIK. I know I am attractive which I don’t deny, I don’t boast nor make anyone feel inferior. I have 3 roommates. I respect them cos I’m the youngest amongst them. But they don’t seem to get along with me. I have tried everything I Can.

Each time we go out, I’m usually the center of attraction which is not new to me, nothing special. They just hate me. I don’t boast. I try 2 look as simple as possible. But guys do come for me and they get jealous.

I have tried talking to them but they said they’re fine but deep down I know they don’t like me. The other day they intentionally frustrated me, they hid my assignments and burnt a new gown a guy at church got me. I’m tired of all these attitude everyday. I feel lyk taking my life, the hate is much. I didn’t make myself. Help me guys!!

