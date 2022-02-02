‘My Sister Got Pregnant At 21 For A Christian & My Dad Is Not Taking It Lightly’

Good evening dear Nairalanders, I have a story to share with you and I will appreciate your candid advice

I have a junior sister of about 21 years of age, finished secondary school in 2019, tried gaining admission but didn’t get eventually, also did A level but at the end, there was nothing to show for, this isn’t cause she is a dullard but something Sha must end up something, she applied for another A level at Unilag, and was pushing through not until the news of her pregnancy came in, she was two months gone when I got to know, I really tried to persuade her to abort because I was concerned about her Education and our parent feeling but she insisted and I allowed her take her decision, we informed my dad and mum then the big issue starts, right now my dad does not want to have anything to do with her, she is currently living at my dad’s junior brother house

The most annoying part to my dad was that she got pregnant to a Christian which my dad would not approve of, even when they tried to talk to him multiple, right now, he does not care if she exist or not, all he knows is she can’t live under his roof anymore

I am the elder sister and my consign goes beyond the religion issue, the boys mother is some sort of hell, didn’t like my sister and she looks really fetish, the whole family looked cursed to me, the guy is the only one that managed to finish ND and he is currently learning Mechanic after his ND Program, I have tried to persuade my sister to not have the intention of getting married to the guy now, because first she’s young, second how would she feed and third that family is a no no, the red flags are just too glaring, Her strong head is just too much which is why I’m putting it out, if she’s reading comments from another person maybe she’d pick something, I have invited her as a guest to Nairaland and she would be seeing all your advices. Kindly help us.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...