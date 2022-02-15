‘My Trip To Spain In Pictures’

Hello Nairalanders, it’s your girl Ms Travelin Diva!

Part 1 of my trip to Spain. First stop is Malaga!

I booked this trip super last minute and didn’t know what to expect, however, many times these are the most memorable vacations and surely this was no different!

We stayed at the AC Marriott Malaga which was comfortable, clean and very central. Its a 4* by European standards and they have one of the best rooftop bars in the city. In fact here are the best rooftop bars in Malaga:

La Terraza de la Alcazaba

La Terraza del Chinitas

Roommate Valeria

AC Marriott Malaga Palacio

La Terraza de San Juan

La Piscina Lounge

Hotel Mariposa Lounge

“The Pharmacy” is a very nice speakeasy and should not be missed if you’re into craft cocktails or an upscale bar experience!

Malaga is very walkable so no need to rent a car. They have a very good transportation system, and Uber and taxis are everywhere and cheap.

To start our trip, we did a private food and wine tour through We Love Malaga which I highly recommend. I found them on Tripadvisor. Do it early (as soon as you arrive or day 2) so that you get a good “lay of the land”. They took us behind the scenes, to the Markets and to Tapas Bars that we would have never experienced and more likely missed had we ventured on our own. This definitely was a highlight of our stay.

The Mercado (market) is also a must, great food, tapas, wines, fresh fruit, veggies, drinks, etc., and very reasonable.

Alcazaba (Roman Ruins) is beautiful and if you go in the evening the cost is free.

You can see the entire city from the top of Gilbralforo Castle and if you’re not wanting to hike it (it’s about a steep 15-20 minute walk) just hop on Bus 35 and it will take you to the top.

Places we really enjoyed eating and were noteworthy at was: El Pimpi, Alcazabar, Lo Güeno, Los Gatos, Mesón Mariano, Refectorium Catedral, Cortijo de Pepe, Mercado de Atarazanas, Taberna García, Los Marangos, and Palacortado

We did a 45 minute Horse & Carriage Tour throughout the city which was amazing and inexpensive (30 euros). They are set up along the Port.

Malaga is on the sea and has amazing white sand beaches (all are public), Malagueña is the closest to the center of Malaga but they have several other beaches within 10-15 minutes of the city center which will take your breath away!

Few tips/notations: they eat late in Spain, I’m talking lunch at 2p, Tapas at 7p and dinner at 10p. Spanish wine is cheaper than water and their wine is actually very good! Easily can get a nice glass of wine or a beer for 2 or 3 euros. Pack wine sleeves so you can bring a bottle or six (lol) back home. You will find great wine under $10 euros easily!

We did not get to visit the Picasso museum but I’ve heard that it’s awesome, so I’ll to see for myself next time. I was todays years old when I found out Picasso was born in Malaga.

Weather was absolutely gorgeous this time of year high 60’s (F) clear skies and sunny!

Whew lots of details but I wanted to share it all because Malaga is a beautiful city/beach town…I just wish I had an extra day or two there.

FYI, applying for a Schengen visa from the US takes about 2 weeks to process (from application to issuance, applied and was approved and received the visa within 10 days with normal processing) and is relatively easy.

If you want to see more in-depth pics and videos of my trip, please check out my Instagram @mstravelindiva_ lots more details there.

First set of pictures is sunset and sunrise above the clouds, gorgeously magical!

Stayed tuned for Spain Part 2: Toledo and Madrid!

Happy Travels!

