My Wife Advised Me Not To Lavish Money: Man Spent Less Than ₦50K On His Wedding (Pix)

A man identified as Gborienemi Mark-Charles, from Bayelsa State, has revealed that he spent less than N50,000 on his wedding ceremony, IGBERETV reports.

According to Gborienemi, his wife advised him not to lavish money on their wedding ceremony but instead invest it in his business.

He wrote on Facebook:

“HOW I SPEND LESS THAN 50K FOR MY WEDDING.

I remember this golden word from her that day.

“My sweetheart, please on our wedding day, I wouldn’t want you to lavish your money.

I don’t want you to waste your money on bridal dresses, food, drinks, hall, decoration, and other unnecessary things.

Instead, add the money to your business”

After settling the bride price, I took my wife to the altar with less than 10 guests, from both families. We wore the old clothes we already have at home.

We exchanged our marriage vows before the man of God and finally signed our marriage certificate.

It can only be God. It is rare to find this kind of lady nowadays. But I guess I am a lucky man.

By God’s grace, I added the money meant for the elaborate wedding to my business. And my business is currently doing fine. And we are happily married.”



