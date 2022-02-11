‘My Wife Is Seeking For Divorce And She Is Crying’

She is just crying and demanding for a divorce and as a Muslim, she don’t have right to divorce me unless she go to court of law, and I just realized that she is hiding something, that the dicission is not from her because she can’t be crying while seeking for a divorce and nothing is wrong between us.

So I questioned her and she later told me that it is her mom that want her to go out of my house because she (mom) will never be happy with her until she breaks the marriage and she can not bear the pressure because she can not even sleep nor eat,

So please advice.

