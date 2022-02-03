‘My Wife Records Our Arguments’

First I want peace in my home and I’ve been enjoying relative peace in my home.

I’ve been married for less than a year. I called my wife to discuss how we could keep the house clean and I went on to tell her that she puts things where they shouldn’t be. She got upset and called her mum, she was crying while speaking with her mum over the phone.

Her mom called and we both made peace I discovered that she was recording our argument but I chose not to confront her there and then.

A day later, I asked why she was recording me and she lied but I gave her facts and she agreed. She said if I’ve nothing to fear why am I being upset about it. She said I should record her too cus she observed that when we speak to her mum after an incident I don’t say the whole truth.

We both live overseas and she is the only person I’ve here.

I want peace in my home and I don’t like trouble

