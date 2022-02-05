‘My Wife Wanted To Commit Suicide Because I Asked Her To Show Me Her Phone’

Dear Nairalanders,

Sequel to my thread about me investing over 30 million in my wife and she is ungrateful https://www.nairaland.com/6756674/wife-ungrateful.

Yesterday I asked her I wanted to check her phone and she started to delete some email messages and when I asked her to show me as it was still in the thrash yet to be fully deleted she tried to jump off the balcony of the two storey building.

I called my parents as she said she wanted to jump off and commit suicide, she said if I leave the balcony for her to use her phone she would not commit suicide.

We managed to drag her back and then she asked that she wants to be alone in her room and speak to her dad, we allowed her as we knew she was going to delete the email.

Nairalanders please what do you think she is up to please, bear in mind that I also observed she records our conversations when we have issues but that had been settled. I am still in the Marraige but sincerely I am shocked, this her move was really extremely sinister. Please advise me on my next steps, though I have started some already.

