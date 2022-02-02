N-Power: Non-Graduates Posted, Payment Commences After Posting

All NPower volunteers under the batch C non graduate category have now been posted, all Npower Batch C under the non graduate scheme can now check details of their posting and training organisation via the Npower NASIMS portal.

Npower non graduate category should not expect payment until they have commenced training at their individual places of primary assignments, strict compliance to instructions must be judiciously followed on the Npower NASIMS dashboard, failure to adhere to instructions will lead to payment hold, should payment commence.

All non graduates under the Npower Batch C programme are to commence training as scheduled on the Npower NASIMS portal.

Documentation might be sighted at places of primary assignments.

