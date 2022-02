I’m a tech bro, I currently do 1.5M Monthly in Nigeria and I just got a job offer last month in the UK for 4K pounds monthly(after tax)

My guys there be complaining about bills and how hard it is to save and all over there

So, If you were me, which would you pick and why?

Modified: will also like to hear from those in the UK; what do you think guys?…Now that you know how it is over there, what would you advice?

