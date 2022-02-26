Name Your Favourite Double Strike Force (Photos)

In football, There are some Strikers who excel very well with a Partner! They create a formidable strike force!

If one does not score, he makes the other to score.

A good example is Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi in the AFCON 2022!

It reminded me of Double strike Forces of yesteryears!

*Samuel Eto’o and Patrick Mboma.

*Micheal Owen and Emile Heskey

*Ronaldo de lima and Rivaldo

*Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.

*Wayne Rooney and R.V.Nistelrooy

*Harry Kane and Son. H.M.

*Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson.

*Miroslav klose and Muller.

Mine is: Thierry Henry and Robert Pires! In 2002,03,04, The two French men were something else. Fast, skilful and Clinical.

SO WHAT’S URS?

