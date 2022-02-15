Nancy Isime Fixes Dollar Bills Inspired Nails (Photo, Video)

Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime shared a video of herself at the salon fixing cut pieces of dollar bills on her nails, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the video she posted on her Instagram story, she said she did the new nails as she was trying something different from what almost everyone has been doing.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AkgNt6eec4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ_FhszsU2O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

