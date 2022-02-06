Nasarawa Government Signs MoU With Russian Firm On Abuja-Keffi Rail Line (Pics)

In an effort to develop a workable and efficient transportation system for Nasarawa and FCT residents as well as boosting the economy of both North Central states and beyond, the Nasarawa state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Russian firm, Gefest Corporation to carry out a feasibility study of the Abuja-Keffi rail line.

This is even as the state government promises to continue to leverage on the proximity of the nation’s seat of power improve the lives of its people.

At a brief signing ceremony which took place in Lafia, the state capital, the MD/CEO of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi noted that the partnership is in line with the state governor, Abdullahi Sule’s resolve to open up the state and improve its economy through the development of core transportation infrastructure as contained in its economic blueprint The Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS).

He added that the State is keying into the Russia/Nigeria collaboration established at the inaugural Russia/Africa Summit in 2019 to deepen ties in trade and infrastructure.

The Vice President of Gefest Corporation, Nidal Khassan expressed gratitude over the new agreement with the state government.

He reiterated the readiness of the organisation abide by the terms of the MoU and ensure the timely delivery of quality transportation facility that will enhance the quality of life in Nasarawa, FCT and environs.

When actualised, the Abuja-Keffi rail line will among other things decongest the perennial traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Keffi axis which has for years become a source of worry to the residents.

It is further expected that the ease in transportation challenges of the people will increase productivity, support efforts at mitigating climate change, improve security, open new economic corridors, employment generation among others.

