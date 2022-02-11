The Joint National Assembly Committee on Aviation on Thursday cautioned airline operators against delays and cancellations.

The committee gave the warning at a briefing after an oversight of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency office in Lagos.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation who led the team, noted that incessant flight delays and cancellations by airlines had become worrisome.

He said that the delays and cancellations were having adverse effects on people’s businesses and engagements.

Mr Adeyemi hinted that the National Assembly had consequently resolved to take proactive steps towards tackling the ugly trend.

“People are no longer sure that their flights will take-off as booked; people now wait for several hours due to delays.

“We shall meet with airline operators to look at the reason for this ugly development; we shall convey the feelings of the people to them,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Rep Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, described the development as worrisome.

“Nigerians can no longer tolerate this unexplained delays and cancellations of flights by airlines,’’ he said.

Mr Nnaji said he had written to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to complain about the ugly experience faced by air travellers.

“Sadly, nothing has been done till today, so we cannot continue to fold our arms and watch; something has to be done.

“It is wrong to delay or cancel flights without adequate compensation; there is the need to discuss all of these,’’ Mr Nnaji stressed.

https://gazettengr.com/nass-warns-nigerian-airlines-against-flight-delays-cancellations/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

