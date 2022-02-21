Natural Birth Or C-Section For Twins?

Hi, guys.

Please I need professional advice on which to go for. All praises to God, my wife is heavily pregnant with twins. From the last scan the babies are weighing 2.7kg and 2.4kg respectively. That’s quite big for babies that are 7 months. And the expected period of delivery is between April ending and early May. Which means they may still grow bigger with time.

So I’m sincerely concerned about the safety of my wife and the babies, especially my wife coz her belly is so big that people are wondering why she hasn’t put to bed yet. Although, she’s very healthy and seems less bothered. But I’m not finding it easy here. I want to know if Cesarian Section is a better option for delivering the babies or should we have the natural one instead.

Please, doctors, health professionals and experienced mothers in the house, let me learn from you. Thanks

