NBC Issues DSB And IPTV Broadcast Licence To NYSC (Pictures)

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has issued a DSB and IPTV broadcast license for Satellite Television broadcasting and Internet Television, respectively, to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Welcoming the DG, NYSC, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, to the Commission, the DG, NBC, Mall. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, noted that the NBC is the agency saddled with the responsibility to regulate and monitor the broadcast industry in Nigeria.

He added that he was very pleased that the NBC is today, carrying out one of it’s functions which is the issuance of broadcast license to qualified organisations and the NYSC has proven that they are qualified.

The NBC Chief, pointed out that the National Broadcasting Commission issues broadcast licence in trust with full believe that it will be used for the purpose for which the licence was granted. He further urged the NYSC to adhere strictly to the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, while carrying out its operations.

Mall. Ilelah also congratulated Maj. Gen. S. Ibrahim on his elevation as a full General in the Nigeria Army, as well as, the good work the NYSC is doing in uniting the nation through it’s service scheme.

Receiving the provisional broadcast licence, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, expressed his delight on the licence issued to the body, saying it is one of his core goals to establish a broadcasting platform in order to help the NYSC inform the public on some of it’s projects and good works.

The presentation which took place on Wednesday 9th February, 2022, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance the DG NBC, Mall. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah; DG, NYSC, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim and the Managements of the NBC and NYSC.



