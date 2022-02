UPDATE: “A lot of fake narratives have been going on on what happened at Petty area of Lagos Island earlier today. Please disregard them. Truth is our operatives went for the arrest of a major drug kingpin and we got her and 5 others with almost 6,000kg of drugs despite attacks on our men” – NDLEA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAmL30jBGjo

https://twitter.com/ndlea_nigeria/status/1497566441540751361?t=tTZ7XS0MMpFm7n0bO2prBg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...