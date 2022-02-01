NDLEA Boss, Buba Marwa Buries His Wife, Zainab In Imo (Photos)

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), on Sunday, led his family to Imo State, as his first wife, Hajiya Zainab Marwa, was laid to rest in Owerri.

The Imo-born Zainab was a sister to a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso.

Zainab Marwa died on January 8, 2022, at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

https://punchng.com/pictorial-ndlea-boss-marwas-wife-zainab-buried-in-imo/?amp

