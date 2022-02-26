NDLEA Is Allowed To Search, Make Arrests Without Warrants – JeffPhilips1

For those of u who like ranting and condemning the NDLEA whenever they arrest, S.14 here says you can be jailed.
And S.41 expressly says the NDLEA can arrest any baggar without a warrant
Don’t allow internet attention seekers cum end time activists send you 2 jail unnecessarily
