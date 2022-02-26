New Photo Of The Viral Pure Water Hawker Obi Cubana Sponsored To School

Nigerians have reacted to a new photo of Ekuma Jeremiah, the viral pure water hawker who Nigerian billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana sponsored back to school, IGBERETV reports.

Ekuma Jeremiah went viral on social media platforms after he was captured on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos, giving money to persons transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.

Many Nigerians praised Obi Cubana, who offered Ekuma Jeremiah scholarship to any educational level of his choice.

Taking to his Instagram page, popular media personality Daddy Freeze shared a new photo of Ekuma Jeremiah as he resumed at the Ebonyi State University, Faculty of Law.

Daddy Freeze praised Obi Cubana for making it happen while urging Jeremiah to expect graduating with a first-class.

He wrote!

“@obi_cubana you made this happen. Proud of you bro!

–

@jerryluck_ that first class is loading!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaXJEY3tl7X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Reacting to the post, many Nigerians showered prayers on Obi Cubana.

soniaogiri wrote: This is so good. We should always celebrate things like this

official_ali_jr wrote: God bless Obi Cubana for making his dreams come through…. But them nor de use jamb enter university again or the boy write jamb keep last year to use this year SMH…. I repeat make money before anybody tell you that money is not everything. Laws are to guide the rich so make money.

esthero_li wrote: @obi_cubana is a rare Gem that must be guided and protected by all cost. e type scares

omosweets wrote: God bless @obi_cubana this is how u give by touching lives and making it useful to the society



https://igberetvnews.com/1415510/new-photo-viral-pure-water-hawker-obi-cubana-sponsored-school/

