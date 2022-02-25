New Third Force To Receive APC, PDP Defectors After Primaries

Newly created third force movement, The National Movement (TNM), on Thursday said it is waiting to harvest massive defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the conduct of their presidential, governorship and other primaries.

Speaking to Daily Independent, a prominent senator from the Northern part of the movement, also said they will soon begin a massive campaign targeted at Nigerian youths and working professionals on the need to join the movement to rescue the country from the brinks in 2023.

Launched on Tuesday, the TNM , a political group was formed by some prominent politicians, including former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso; former National Secretary of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima; former Chairman of Northern Elders’ Council, Tanko Yakasai, and former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

Others are former Governors Murtala Nyako, Lucky Igbinedion and Achike Udenwa; Professor Pat Utomi, former Executive Secretary of TetFund, Dr. Bappa Bichi, Buba Galadima, Tahir Saad, Solomon Dalung, Rufai Hanga, Senator Grace Bent, and Professor Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Other members of the movement are Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju, Solomon Edoja, Nweze Onu, Folasade Aliyu, Rufai Alkali, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Umale Shittu, Ibrahim Ringim, Ali Gwaska, Paul Okala, Idris Wada, Abdulrahman Abubakar, among several others.

While urging world powers to rescue Nigeria from the brinks, the politicians bemoaned the state of the nation, which they blamed on inept leadership, saying Nigerians need to lend their voices to the struggle to save the country’s democracy.

When asked if the group has the required number and strength to dislodge the ruling APC out of power, our source said, “The timing of this movement is very strategic.

We have observed that the PDP and APC are in disarray and we know there will be an implosion soon especially in the ruling party.

You can see that they keep shifting their convention for fear of violence. “We are waiting for them to conduct their primaries.

We have some like minds in these parties who are unhappy with what is going on and will soon join us. They are just waiting for the parties to conduct their primaries which will be manipulated as usual. After these, many of them will leave the parties and join us.

“Aside that, we will also mobilise Nigerian youths who are fed up with this old order to join our fold. Many of them are desperate to move out of the country because of poor leadership. We will tell them to wait behind and join hands with us to rescue the country.

After all, if we all flee, who will save the country for us?” he asked.

In a related development, associates of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday in Lagos organise a body tagged ‘Citizens Unite’ aimed at drumming support for his presidential bid.

The invitation sent to Daily Independent reads, “We hereby write to invite you for the coverage of the maiden launch event of a unified body called ‘Citizens Unite’.

“Citizens Unite is a unified body of young and old progressive and visionary citizens of our great country Nigeria in solidarity with the vice president, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, for a better Nigeria.

“With a vision to offer room for diverse growth opportunities while providing leadership and professional positioning to develop our country, states, and local communities, our mission is to inspire, empower, and engage relevant stakeholders to champion a generational and ideological shift in Nigeria’s political leadership”.

https://independent.ng/new-third-force-to-receive-apc-pdp-defectors-after-primaries/

