Newborn Baby Says “Allah” Instead Of Crying – Twitter User (Video, Pix)

Family members of a newborn baby have claimed that the baby was saying “Allah” instead of crying, IGBERETV reports.
A Twitter user, @am_saleem celebrated the baby and stated that “Allah is indeed great”. @am_saleem said he was shocked and ”couldn’t breath” after he saw the video on Whatsapp.
He wrote;
“Allahu Akbar! Indeed Allah Is Great.
I was shocked that i couldn’t breath when i saw this video on WhatsApp. A new born Baby saying “Allah” instead of crying.
La’ilaha Illallah, Muhammadur Rasulullahﷺ❤️”
https://twitter.com/AM_Saleeem/status/1491345287776194564?t=tpoW36VCa70WOsKdVMtAUw&s=19
See video below.