News Of Osibanjo’s Presidential Declaration Is False And Speculative – Laolu Akande

I’ve seen “news” that VP ‘ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story ‘ll know it’s all false &speculative snippets. Any information on activities & actions of the VP will come directly from his office & not sponsored speculations in the press…

…the VP continues focusing all his attention on the work of this administration and on supporting Mr. President in every possible way. Please continue to ignore the speculations.



https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1490738775466684427

