Ngor-Okpala Bye-Election: INEC Declares APC’s Blyden Okanni Amajirionwu Winner

APC WINS NGOR-OKPALA BYE-ELECTION IN IMO

The All Progressives Congress (APC) cruised to victory at the Ngor Okpala State Constituency Bye Election which held across the Local Government Area, with an early lead that was sustained till close of voting.

The election which started early hours of 26th February, experienced peaceful conduct across the various polling units, with few distortions which were controlled by the security operatives on duty.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Blyden Okanni Amajirionwu polled 9,248 number of votes as against he closest rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 7,161 number of votes.

Having fulfilled the requirements as stipulated by law, the Returning Officer declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s winner and returned him elected.

