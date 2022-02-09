Nick Cannon Receives A Condom Vending Machine From Kevin Hart After 8th Child (Pics)

Nick Cannon received an early Valentine’s Day gift, a brand new condom machine he was gifted after announcing his eighth child is on the way with model Bre Tiesi. The hilarious gift was a part of his ongoing prank war between comedian Kevin Hart.

The 41-year-old TV personality gave fans a first look at his cheeky gift on his Instagram on Monday (Feb. 7).

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!!,” Nick Cannon captioned his post of the machine with a big red bow on top. “Vending Machine full of Magnums��‍♂️❤️”

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….,” Hart captioned his Instagram post. “�����….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ��‍♂️��‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars”

Back in Sept. 2021, Cannon redesigned the outside of Hart’s private jet and plastered a photo of himself on it. In July, Hart blasted Cannon’s phone number on massive billboards in major cities across the United States urging fans to call Cannon for parenting advice. Cannon also surprised Hart with a llama for his birthday on July 6.

BET previously reported that Cannon and Tiesi hosted a gender reveal party at the end of Jan. 2022 where they learned that they will be welcoming a baby boy.

This will be Cannon’s eighth child and Tiesi first.

The talk show host shares twins Moroccan and Monroe,10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the father of son Golden, 4, daughter Powerful Queen, 13 months with Brittany Bell. And in June 2021, the actor welcomed twins Zion and Zillion 7 months with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon welcomed his youngest son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021. In a segment on his show in early Dec. 2021, the actor and comedian shared that his 4-month-old son had passed away from a brain tumor.

During his Jan. 31 episode of his talk show, Cannon also set the record straight on his celibacy journey on his “Rumor Report” segment with Angela Yee. He explained that he did not break his celibacy journey but in fact, started it after receiving the news last year that he would be a father again.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he said on the show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

When Yee asked Cannon if he was still celibate he responded that he was not.

“No, I’m not celibate no more,” he admitted. Adding that he “almost made it to the new year” like originally planned to do.



Source: https://www.bet.com/article/cyrd4t/nick-cannon-condom-vending-machine-kevin-hart-8-kids

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...