Nick Canon has apologized for announcing that he is expecting his 8th child just two weeks after losing his youngest child with model, Alyssa Scott.

Some of Canon fans felt it was not the right time to go into new baby details when he is still supposed to be in a quiet mood. He apologized and told the world that he loves scott and even their child, Zen.

Nick Canon,41 was married to Mariah Carey, who is now in her 50s. They were together for about six years before the relationship

crashed.

