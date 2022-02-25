Nigeria, AU Condemn Russia Invasion Into Ukraine, Urge Russian Troops To Retreat

The Federal government Friday met with Envoys of the Group of Seven (G7) countries over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the leader of the delegation and German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory; United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi and representatives of the Embassies of Japan and Canada.

Speaking after the closed door meeting, Ory, the German Chair of the G7 Group, expressed appreciation for the recent African Union statement on Russia and the current situation in Ukraine which is very worrisome.

Ory stated that, what was needed, which they found out that they have, was a clear and unanimous condemnation of the attacks by all United Nations member states in the light of Russia’s military aggression.

Ory further said there will be resolutions in the United Nations Security Council, as well as the General Assembly and other United Nations fora such as the Human Rights Council where Nigeria is a very important voice and member.

While commending Nigeria for putting in its weight, Ory stated that Nigeria is a very important voice that the world needed to hear.

Responding, Onyeama restated Nigeria’s condemnation of the military invasion into Ukrainian territory by Russians.

Onyeama added that the Federal Government made it clear that Nigeria does not condone those aggressions and urged Russia to pull back and stop intervention and urged peace and diplomacy to be prioritised by both sides.

“We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and Russian troops to return to Russia,” Onyeama said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/breaking-g7-countries-meet-fg-over-russia-ukraine-crisis/

