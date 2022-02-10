Nigeria Moves Ahead Of Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia In Latest FIFA Rankings

Nigeria has moved up four places in the latest FIFA ranking after an early exit in the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

Nigeria is currently ranked 32 in the FIFA ranking ahead of AFCON 2021 host Cameroon, finalist Egypt, and Tunisia who defeated the Super Eagles in the round of 16 in January.

AFCON 2021 champions Senegal is the best African team in 18th position, followed by Morrocco in 24th, and Nigeria in 32nd position. Egypt sits at 34th and Tunisia at 36th and Cameroon at 38th.

Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia after winning all three games at the group stage of the competition, while Tunisia barely managed to qualify as one of the four best third placed teams at the end of the group stage.

The statistics deceived pundits into believing that Nigeria would run over the Carthage Eagles. But that was far from the reality.

AFCON 2018 champions Algeria who were Africa’s number one slipped to 43, while Mali occupy the 48th position and Ivory Coast in 51st spot.



