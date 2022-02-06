Nigeria Reelected Into AU Peace And Security Council

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to represent the West African region, the Nigerian embassy in Ethiopia said in a press release.

Nigeria will sit in the council for another three years (2022-2025).

The West African country had 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory two-thirds votes required to win the election.

Nigeria is represented at the Permanent Representatives level by Victor Adeleke, Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The election of the 15-member Council was held Thursday during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Nigeria is the only country that has sustained the membership of the Peace and Security Council since the inception of the organ in 2004 as a result of ECOWAS’ dedication of a permanent seat to the country.

“This is in recognition of Nigeria’s sterling contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in Africa and beyond. It is in consonance with the AUPSC Protocol and without prejudice to the two-third votes standard requirement,” the embassy said.

Cameroon, Djibouti, Morocco and Namibia were also elected into the council for a three year period.

Burundi, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, and Gambia were elected for a two-year period.

The PSC is a standing decision-making organ of the African Union charged with responsibilities of conducting early warning and preventive diplomacy; facilitating peace-making; establishing peace-support operations; and, in certain circumstances, recommending intervention in Member States to promote peace, security and stability.

The PSC works in support of peace-building and post-conflict reconstruction as well as humanitarian action and disaster management. It is mandated to institute sanctions; and implement the AU’s common defence policy.

The PSC also ensures the implementation of key conventions and instruments to combat international terrorism; promote coordination between regional mechanisms and the AU with respect to peace, security and stability in Africa.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/509831-nigeria-reelected-into-au-peace-and-security-council.html

