Nigerian Air Force To Receive First Batch Of 24 M-345FA Fighter Jets

Nigerian Air Force get ready for the first batch of M-346FA attack jet, aquired to replace the Alpha jet in the light ground attack role. With a price tag of $1.2 billion (for 24 aircraft) it is the single most expensive acquisition in the history of the Nigerian Air Force

The M-346FA will come between the Super Tucano and JF-17Thunder to become the workhorse of the NAF by complementing the Counter Insurgency warfare carried out by the A-29 Super Tucano

and provide air to air/ air superiority support to the JF-17 Thunder for strategic air defence and deep strike missions.



https://twitter.com/DefenseNigeria/status/1493665525683077125?t=xNqWoJFgvcFju-Dlx-NdQw&s=19

